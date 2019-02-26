Islamic Jihad shows off tunnels, rocket workshop on Iran TV

The Gaza-based Islamic Jihad terrorist group showcased its military capabilities on Iranian TV last week, displaying tunnels, rockets, mortars and other weapons.

A spokesman for the group’s Al-Quds Brigades, Abu Hamza, speaking with his face covered and voice disguised, said in the report that the tunnels were meant to capture Israeli soldiers for use in prisoner exchanges.

“It is our natural right and our duty to capture Israeli soldiers,” he said, according to a translation by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Iran has provided support to the group since it was established, Hamza said in the broadcast on Al-Alam TV.

The clip featured members of the group storming a replica village in a training exercise with explosives, machine guns, sniper rifles, rocket-propelled grenades and mortars.

The terrorist faction also showed off a “military industry” tent with stockpiles of rockets and showed militants building the projectiles. The rockets can reach Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Netanya and farther, Hamza said. He went on to claim credit for a November rocket strike on Ashkelon.

Acknowledging Iran’s support, Hamza added that, “since the day of its establishment, the Islamic Republic [of Iran] has been supporting the Palestinian fighters financially, militarily, in raining, and in all aspects.”