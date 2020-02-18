Israeli actress: I left Al Pacino because he’s old, plus he’s stingy

Israeli actress Meital Dohan has confirmed that she and actor Al Pacino have broken up, saying that the age gap was too great to overcome and that “he didn’t like to spend money.”

Dohan gave an interview to Israel’s LaIsha magazine after rumors started to circulate when the “Godfather” star attended the Oscars alone earlier this month.

“It’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino,” 43-year-old Dohan said of her 79-year-old ex. “The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

When asked about gifts (and memories), Dohan laughed at the idea that she had much to take from the relationship.

“He only bought me flowers,” she said. “How can I say politely that he didn’t like to spend money?”

The two were together for about two years since meeting at a Hollywood afterparty following a screening, and Dohan said she hopes the two will remain good friends.

“I had a fight with him and left him recently, but of course I really love and appreciate him, and I was glad to be there for him when he needed me, and to be a part of his legacy,” she said. “It’s an honor for me. I’m glad this relationship happened between us, and hope we remain good friends.”

Dohan attended the Nissan Nativ acting school, and played roles on Israeli television, film and stage, before heading to the US, where she played a number of roles in English-language productions, including that of Yael Hoffman, the head of a rabbinical school who is involved with the character Andy Botwin (played by Justin Kirk) on “Weeds.”

Jessica Steinberg contributed to this report.