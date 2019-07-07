Israeli ‘Weeds’ actress Meital Dohan reveals her relationship with Al Pacino

Israeli actress Meital Dohan, best known for her role as a rabbi on “Weeds,” officially revealed her romantic relationship with actor Al Pacino during a recent Israeli television interview.

Dohan is in Israel this summer to promote the new action-comedy feature “Mossad,” a parodyin which she stars alongside Tsahi Halevi and a host of other Israeli actors.

Dotan and Pacino have been a couple for about two years, since meeting at a Hollywood after-party following a screening, Dohan told “People,” a Keshet talk show.

There is a 39-year age difference between the two; Dotan is 40 and Pacino is 79.

Dohan said she didn’t tell her parents at first about the relationship, concerned as to how they would react. When they did find out, they were fine with it, even impressed, as long-time fans of Pacino, she confessed.

For now, said Dohan, she’s remaining in Los Angeles, not making any decisions about the future.

The actress attended the Nissan Nativ acting school, and played roles on Israeli television, film and stage, before heading to the US where she played a number of roles in English-language productions, including that of Yael Hoffman, the head of a rabbinical school who is involved with the character Andy Botwin (played by Justin Kirk) on Weeds.