Israeli aid group brings relief to Venezuelan refugees in Colombia

IsraAID says it plans a long-term presence in Colombia working with locals to care for some 1.2 million Venezuelans who fled their country’s turmoil

By Marcy Oster 21 May 2019, 11:06 pm 0 Edit
Students argue with police officers during a rally in support of opposition leader Juan Guaido and against Nicolas Maduro at Universidad Central de Venezuela in Caracas, Venezuela, May 2, 2019. (Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images/via JTA)
JTA — The Israeli NGO IsraAID is distributing relief supplies in Colombia to thousands of Venezuelans escaping harsh conditions in their troubled country.

An IsraAID emergency response team is on the ground in Cucuta, on the Colombian border with Venezuela, where thousands of Venezuelans are crossing daily seeking relief from the economic and political crisis in their country, according to the organization.

There are already 1.2 million Venezuelans in Colombia. IsraAID said it has committed to remain in Colombia long-term.

Working with the local community and Venezuelan refugee organizations in Colombia, the IsraAID team has distributed supplies and conducted hygiene promotion activities in partnership with Fundacion Venezolanos en Cúcuta, an organization of local Venezuelans who provide support to new arrivals as they enter Colombia.

Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido clash with forces loyal to President Nicolas Maduro after members of the Bolivarian National Guard joined Guaido’s campaign to oust him, in front of La Carlota military base in Caracas on April 30, 2019. (Federico Parra/AFP)

IsraAID’s response plan also includes child protection and back-to-school activities, community resilience-building and psychological support.

The NGO’s Colombia efforts are supported by the American Jewish Committee and individual donors.

Donations to the Venezuelan refugee crisis response can be made through the IsraAID Emergency Response Fund.

