Israeli Opera upgrades website with features for fans at home

If you can’t go to the opera, the opera can come to you.

The Israeli Opera recently upgraded its website, offering video on demand, opera games and puzzles, and clips of performance favorites for fans and new listeners.

The website includes videos of full operas, duets and solos, and the stories behind some of opera’s most famous arias.

Prior to the most recent closure, Israeli Opera singers were recorded singing Hebrew classics in operatic form, another element added to the enriched website.

Think David Broza’s “Yehihe Tov,” or Naomi Shemer’s “Lu Yehi.”

There are also recordings of best-loved operas and moments of opera — short, 6- or 7-minute recordings that give opera lovers and newcomers a feel for the fuller version.

If you’ve got time to kill, head to the games section of the website, answering questions about opera locations in Paris and around the world, favorite opera couples, crossword puzzles and other distractions.

Finally, this is the opportunity to introduce the kids to operatic versions of their favorite stories, such as “Cinderella” or “Hansel and Gretel.” It’s education in another format.