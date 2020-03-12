Israeli rabbi found to have virus said to have visited Ohio, Florida, NY

A Jewish day school in Cleveland has been closed for disinfection after a rabbi who visited the educational institution at the end of last month was later found to be infected with the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry and Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi announced Wednesday that Rabbi Dov Zinger, the head of the Makor Haim yeshiva, a religious high school for boys in the West Bank, had tested positive for the virus. Zinger was said to be in good condition.

According to the cleveland.com website, Zinger was at the school February 26-27 for programming with students and teachers, and in Cleveland through February 29.

The school said Zinger had notified them of his diagnosis and, as a precaution, the school closed Wednesday and is due to reopen Monday morning after it has been deep-cleaned.

The Yeshiva University student newspaper reported last month that Zinger arrived at the school on February 5 and was due to stay as scholar-in-residence until February 22.

Posts on social media show Zinger spent time at the Lincoln Square Synagogue and Boca Raton Synagogue. It is unknown where else Zinger visited or when and where he contracted the virus.

Yeshiva University last week said it would cancel all in-person classes and scheduled events at both the Wilf Campus and Midtown location at least until March 10 after a student and his family were confirmed to carry COVID-19.

A rabbi who teaches at Yeshiva University and is leader of the New Rochelle Young Israel Synagogue in Westchester County, New York, which is at the center of a containment zone, has also tested positive for the coronavirus.