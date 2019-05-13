Israeli woman killed, three injured in traffic accident in Portugal
Wounded said to be in serious condition; Israeli foreign ministry assisting in transferring body of victim back to Israel
An Israeli woman was killed and three others were injured in a traffic accident in Portugal, the foreign ministry said Sunday.
The Israelis were travelling between the capital Lisbon and Porto in the north. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.
The three wounded were transferred to a hospital in Lisbon. Reports in Portugal said they were in a serious condition.
Israel’s consul in Portugal Hili Gal Or was at the hospital assisting the wounded and coordinating the transfer of the body back to Israel, the ministry said.
read more:
less
comments