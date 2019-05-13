Israeli woman killed, three injured in traffic accident in Portugal

An Israeli woman was killed and three others were injured in a traffic accident in Portugal, the foreign ministry said Sunday.

The Israelis were travelling between the capital Lisbon and Porto in the north. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.

The three wounded were transferred to a hospital in Lisbon. Reports in Portugal said they were in a serious condition.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Israel’s consul in Portugal Hili Gal Or was at the hospital assisting the wounded and coordinating the transfer of the body back to Israel, the ministry said.