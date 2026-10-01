Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Coming to Netanyahu’s defense, Trump says he ‘can’t imagine’ Israeli leader ignored warnings ahead of Oct. 7

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US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, September 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, September 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump discredits reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ignored warnings from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt ahead of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, saying he “can’t imagine” that it’s true.

Asked by Time magazine in an interview filmed on September 28 and published today about the warnings Netanyahu allegedly received, Trump says this is the first he’s hearing about it.

“I can’t imagine this,” Trump insists. “I don’t think so. You know, I think if he would have known, he would have done something about it. Certainly, he would have had people at least alert.”

Despite coming to the premier’s defense, Trump once again refuses to endorse him ahead of the October 27 election.

“I can only say that I’m not involved in politics anymore,” the US president says in response to being asked if Israel should give Netanyahu another term.

He also pats himself on the back for his administration’s close ties with Israel, saying, “I’ve done a lot for them. Done a lot. I’ve done a real lot.”

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