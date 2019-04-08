Israeli woman nabbed smuggling Palestinian man out of West Bank

Border Police officers on Monday arrested an Israeli woman who was caught trying to smuggle a Palestinian man and an unlicensed pistol out of the West Bank in her car, officials said.

While attempting to drive through the Reihan Crossing in the northern West Bank, the woman was stopped by security officials, who were acting on a tip, police said.

She was asked to open the trunk of her car for inspection, but initially refused, claiming the latch was broken. A security officer opened the trunk despite her objections, finding inside the 37-year-old Palestinian man from the town of Zabada, near Jenin, according to the Defense Ministry, which runs the crossing.

A further search of the woman’s car uncovered a loaded pistol, which the woman had without the proper permit, police said.

According to police, the gun appeared to have been stolen from a security guard for the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

The woman, a resident of Gan Hashomron in central Israel, and the Palestinian man were arrested.

Starting Monday night, all West Bank checkpoints and crossings will be closed for 24 hours as Israel holds a general election.

Exceptions will be made for humanitarian cases, but the closure will affect the tens of thousands of Palestinians who legally work in Israel every day.

Israel usually shuts its borders with the West bank and Gaza Strip on public holidays to prevent possible attacks.