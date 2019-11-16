Jerusalem-Tel Aviv fast train that actually reaches Tel Aviv begins test runs

Israel Railways on Saturday night launched twice-hourly trial runs on a daily basis of part of the new direct Jerusalem-Tel Aviv fast train, ahead of its expected launch at the end of the year.

The electric line, whose launch date has been delayed numerous times, will eventually go between the capital’s Navon station and the Tel Aviv Hahagana station in 28 minutes, significantly shortening the current commute between Israel’s two largest cities.

The trial runs will go in both directions — without carrying passengers — between Ben Gurion Airport and Tel Aviv’s Hahagana.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Currently, the train only runs between Jerusalem and Ben-Gurion airport because of delays in electrifying the section of track between the airport and Tel Aviv.

Authorities believe the trains will only begin carrying passengers directly from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv Hagana at the end of 2019. The train will reach other Tel Aviv stations and Herzliya sometime next year.

The first trial run of the electrified line to HaHagana was completed in September.

החל מצאת השבת התחלנו בנסיעות הרצה סדירות לרכבות חשמליות, במקטע המסילה שבין נתב"ג ות"א ההגנה. זוהי אבן דרך חשובה בהיערכות להפעלת השירות המלא והרציף בקו החשמלי שבין תחנות ירושלים נבון ותל אביב ההגנה, הצפוי להיחנך עד סוף השנה הנוכחית, ללא ההחלפה הנדרשת כיום בנתב"ג. נסיעות ההרצה הסדירות תבוצענה מידי יום, מעתה ועד להפעלתו המסחרית של הקו לנוסעים.בשלב ההרצה לא תתאפשר עלייה לרכבת החשמלית והרכבות תסענה ללא נוסעים בין נתב"ג ות"א ההגנה, בשני הכיוונים.בנוסף, יחולו שינויים קלים בלוחות הזמנים ביציאת הרכבות בתחנות ירושלים נבון ונתב"ג. לנוסעים מומלץ להתעדכן בשעת יציאת הרכבת בכלי תכנון המסלול באתר או באפליקציה.חשוב להדגיש כי כעת גם בתחנת ת"א ההגנה, חשוב לגלות עירנות לבטיחות בקרבת מסילות מחושמלות: – איסור טיפוס על עמודי מערכת הולכת החשמל- איסור זריקת או הטסת חפצים בקרבת המסילות המחושמלות (בלוני הליום רחפנים או עפיפונים)- שמירת מרחק בטחון במקרה של זיהוי ניצוצות או קריעת כבל חשמלי. נסיעה טובה ושבוע טוב. פורסם על ידי ‏רכבת ישראל Online‏ ב- יום שבת, 16 בנובמבר 2019

Israel Railways said that as a result there would be some changes in the current schedule of the Jerusalem-Ben Gurion line.

The original launch date for the fast train was 2008, eleven years ago. It was then repeatedly delayed, to 2014, 2018 and again to 2018 and to this year. The launching of the Jerusalem-Ben Gurion line, in October 2018, was marred by countless malfunctions, delays and shutdowns.