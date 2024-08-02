The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s events as they happen.
Katz summons Turkish deputy ambassador for reprimand after embassy flag lowered to half-mast
Foreign Minister Israel Katz summons the Turkish deputy ambassador to Israel for a reprimand after the Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv lowered its flag to half-mast in honor of slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
“Israel will not accept expressions of participation in mourning for a murderer like Ismail Haniyeh,” Katz says in a statement published by his office. “If embassy representatives want to mourn, let them go to Turkey and mourn together with their master Erdogan, who embraces the terrorist organization Hamas and supports its murderous acts.”
Israeli judoka Raz Hershko advances to quarterfinal of women’s over-78kg weight class at Paris Olympics
Israeli judoka Raz Hershko defeats her opponent Marit Kamps of the Netherlands in the round of 16 women’s over-78kg weight class at the 2024 Paris Olympics, advancing to the quarterfinal.
Hershko, ranked second in the world, advanced straight to the round of 16 due to her ranking, and will next face either Serbia’s Milica Žabić or Cuba’s Idalys Ortiz.
Swimmer Gal Cohen Groumi advances to semifinal in men’s 100m butterfly at Paris Olympics
Israeli swimmer Gal Cohen Groumi advances to the semifinal in the men’s 100m butterfly, finishing 10th overall with a time of 51.30 seconds at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Fellow Israeli Tomer Frankel finishes 21st overall and does not advance.
The semifinal will be held this evening.
Air India cancels all Tel Aviv flights until August 8 in light of security risks
Air India announces that it is suspending all flights to and from Tel Aviv until August 8, effective immediately.
The airline says the decision was taken “in view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East.”
People who were supposed to be flying with Air India during this period will receive a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges, the airline adds, in a statement posted on X.
Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv lowers flag to half-mast to honor slain Hamas leader
The Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv has lowered its flag to half-mast to honor slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh ahead of his burial in Qatar.
Speaking to Ynet, an unnamed political source says it is “disgusting that the Turkish embassy in Israel saw fit to lower the flag to half-mast for the death of a man who is responsible for the murder of hundreds of Israelis.”
Turkish flag in its embassy building in Tel Aviv lowered due the national mourning on the killing of Hamas leader Heniyeh, reportedly by Israel pic.twitter.com/WuM2Ory8Pz
— Guy Elster (@guyelster) August 2, 2024
Turkey announced earlier today that it would observe a national day of mourning for Haniyeh, whose death has been widely blamed on Israel, despite Jerusalem neither confirming nor denying its involvement.
Turkish FM meets with Khaled Mashaal in Doha ahead of Haniyeh’s burial
Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan is in Doha to attend the funeral of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, the Turkish foreign ministry says in a statement.
Fidan “offered his condolences to Khaled [Mashaal], Acting Chief of the Hamas Political Bureau, in Doha, over the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh,” it writes on X.
The foreign ministry adds that two of Haniyeh’s sons were also present.
Minister of Foreign Affairs @HakanFidan offered his condolences to Khaled Meshaal, Acting Chief of the Hamas Political Bureau, in Doha, over the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Abdusselam and Hemmam, the sons of the martyr Haniyeh, were also present at the meeting. pic.twitter.com/J1h77IlbTK
— Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) August 2, 2024
Under tight security, mourners arrive at Doha mosque ahead of Haniyeh’s burial
Mourners are arriving at a Qatari mosque ahead of the burial of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran earlier this week, will be buried following Friday prayers at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque.
Hours before prayers began, hundreds of mourners began arriving at the Doha mosque, most of them having donned scarves bearing the Palestinian flag or traditional keffiyeh patterns for the ceremony, which is being held under tight security.
Doha traffic police and Qatar’s internal security forces are monitoring all approaches to the mosque with police lining the highway embankments adjoining the mosque grounds.
Earlier this morning, Hamas repeated its call for a “day of furious rage” to commence after Haniyeh is buried.
Times of Israel Staff contributed to this report.
London rabbi held in Ireland allegedly for performing unlicensed circumcision
A rabbi from London is arrested and denied bail as he faces criminal prosecution for allegedly performing a circumcision without having the necessary medical credentials.
Jonathan Abraham, who was arrested Tuesday faces a maximum fine of €130,000 ($140,000) and five years’ imprisonment for allegedly violating Ireland’s Medical Practitioners Act 2007.
A detective tells a judge at the bail hearing that she encountered the rabbi inside a domicile “dressed in a white robe, a doctor-style coat, with blue gloves and a scalpel in his hand” next to a changing pad, scissors and other medical supplies and implements.
“A very young child on the changing pad naked” had already been circumcised and another one was about to be, she tells the court, according to the Irish Times.
Abraham’s lawyer tells the court he is a certified mohel, a person who performs circumcisions in accordance with the Jewish faith and tradition, with 13 years of experience.
Ireland is among multiple countries where Brith Milah — the Jewish circumcision of males that is typically performed on babies eight days after they are born — is legal but subject to restrictions, and the person performing it must have local certification. These laws are rarely enforced and often difficult to follow in small Jewish communities that depend on practitioners from abroad.
Abraham is the first rabbi in years to be prosecuted in the European Union in connection with a Brith Milah. He is expected to appear for another court hearing on August 6.
IDF: Deputy head of Islamic Jihad weapons manufacturing unit killed in Gaza airstrike
A senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, the military says, as troops continue operations in Rafah and the Netzarim Corridor.
Muhammad al-Jabari was the deputy head of an Islamic Jihad weapons manufacturing unit, and responsible for the unit’s finances, according to the IDF.
The IDF says that al-Jabari “was entrusted with the organization’s production of weapons in the northern Gaza Strip, distribution of salaries and money to the organization’s terrorists, and took an active part in the attempt to restore the organization’s rocket production capabilities and infrastructure.”
The military carried out “many steps” to mitigate harm to civilians in the strike, including using aerial surveillance and precision munitions, the IDF says.
Meanwhile, the IDF says that troops with the 162nd Division killed more than 30 gunmen in close-quarters combat and by calling in airstrikes in southern Gaza’s Rafah in the past day.
In the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip where the 252nd Division is deployed, reservists with the division’s Jerusalem Brigade spotted a cell of gunmen emerging from a tunnel, and called in a drone strike, according to the military.
In the same area amid operations by the Harel Reserve Armored Brigade, an attack helicopter struck a building used as a weapons depot, the IDF adds.
Turkey blocks access to Instagram; official claims platform blocked condolence posts on Haniyeh’s death
Turkey has blocked access to social media platform Instagram, the infotech regulator says, without stating a reason or duration for the ban, which also left the platform’s mobile app inaccessible.
The move follows comments on Wednesday by Turkish communications official Fahrettin Altun, criticizing the platform for what he called its decision to block condolence posts on the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Hamas terror group’s political wing.
“This is censorship, pure and simple,” Altun, the communications director of the Turkish presidency, said on X, adding that Instagram had not cited any policy violations for its action.
There is no immediate comment from Instagram parent Meta Platforms Inc META.O on either the ban or Altun’s comments.
Turkey’s Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) published the August 2 decision on its website.
