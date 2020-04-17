The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s events as they unfold.
14 nursing home residents in COVID-19 wards never had the virus
The positive coronavirus test results for 14 nursing home residents who have been in isolated hospital wards were mistaken, Hebrew-language media reports, with second test results returning negative.
The elderly residents of an old-age home in Ashdod had been tested at the Weizmann Institute, and the Health Ministry is trying to find out where the error occurred.
The incident has cast a doubt on test results for residents of other nursing homes, which are now reexamining the results and demanding a second test.
It wasn’t immediately clear what will be done with the patients confirmed not to have COVID-19, nine of whom have been hospitalized at Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod and the rest at Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon and Kaplan hospital in Rehovot.
They have been in special quarantined wards for coronavirus patients alongside confirmed carriers.
Belgium virus death toll passes 5,000
The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 5,000 people in Belgium, officials say, confirming its high per-capita mortality ratio compared to most other European countries.
A further 313 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours have pushed the overall toll to 5,163, health authorities say in a daily news conference.
Half of the fatalities are reported from old-age care homes, and the other half from hospitals in the country of 11.5 million inhabitants.
— AFP
UN report: In best-case scenario, Africa could see 300,000 virus deaths this year
Africa could see 300,000 deaths from the coronavirus even under the best-case scenario, according to a new report that cites modeling by the Imperial College London.
Under the worst-case scenario with no interventions against the virus, Africa could see 3.3 million deaths and 1.2 billion infections, the report by the UN Economic Commission for Africa says.
Even with “intense social distancing” under this best-case scenario, the continent could see more than 122 million infections, the report says.
Any of the scenarios would overwhelm Africa’s largely fragile and underfunded health systems, experts have warned.
As of Friday, the continent had more than 18,000 confirmed virus cases, but experts have said Africa is weeks behind Europe in the pandemic and the rate of increase has looked alarmingly similar.
— AP
Virus outbreak in Germany under control: health minister
The coronavirus pandemic in Germany is “again under control” thanks to a month of lockdown imposed after an early surge in cases, Health Minister Jens Spahn says.
The restrictions to keep people home were “successful,” Spahn tells reporters in Berlin. “The infection numbers have sunk significantly, especially the relative day-by-day number. The outbreak is today again under control.”
— AFP
China denies cover-up on virus death toll
China denies widespread accusations that it has covered up coronavirus information such as the death toll, which abruptly jumped today by 50% to 3,869.
The communist government’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, is quoted by the Reuters news agency as telling reporters there has never been a cover-up on the outbreak and that the government “never” allows cover-ups.
Zhao claims that the toll’s surge is the result of “statistical verification to ensure accuracy” and that the revision is common international practice, according to the report.
Australian minister says China should be more transparent about virus
An Australian government minister has called on China to be transparent about the origins of the coronavirus and predicted the world will rethink relations with Australia’s most important trading partner because of the pandemic.
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who recently recovered from COVID-19 which he apparently contracted during a trip to Washington DC, tells Nine Network: “I do think there will be a reset about the way in which the world interacts with China. We do want more transparency.”
Chinese interference in other countries and involvement in cyber spying “need to, I think, be looked at again,” Dutton says.
“When you’ve got a communist party that doesn’t have the transparency that other comparable economies have, then that is a problem,” Dutton says.
Dutton’s call for transparency comes after US officials revealed intelligence agencies are assessing whether the respiratory virus escaped from a biological laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic began.
“Hopefully you can have China answering these questions that are reasonably put and people can have more confidence,” Dutton says.
— AP
New virus deaths include 3 elderly women in Holon, Hadera and Jerusalem
Among the five new coronavirus deaths is a 76-year-old woman who succumbed at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, the hospital says, adding that she had preexisting illnesses.
A 96-year-old woman also died overnight at the Hillel Yaffe hospital in Hadera, and an 84-year-old woman died last night at Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem, according to the medical centers.
Both patients also suffered from preexisting medical conditions, according to the hospitals.
Coronavirus cases up to 12,855, death toll at 148 as 5 patients succumb
The Health Ministry updates the tally of coronavirus cases in Israel to 12,855, up 97 from last night.
The death toll rises by five and is now 148.
The figures say 182 people are now in serious condition — an increase of eight — including 129 on ventilators, eight less than the previous count. 157 more patients are in moderate condition.
The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 increases to 2,967.
Shas MK condemns ‘unacceptable’ scenes of police grenade hitting girl
A lawmaker for the ultra-Orthodox Shas party condemns police over a video showing a police stun grenade hitting a 10-year-old girl in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea Shearim.
“A heavy hand should be employed when dealing with rioters who use violence in general and toward security forces in particular,” says MK Michael Malchieli.
“But to see hideous videos like this where a stun grenade is thrust in the face of a small girl is unacceptable in any constellation,” he adds. “Extra caution is needed in densely populated areas.”
Jewish astronaut, colleagues, land in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days in space
An International Space Station crew has landed safely in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days in space.
The Soyuz capsule carrying NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir — who is Jewish and has an Israeli father — as well as Russian space agency Roscosmos’ Oleg Skripochka, touched down near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.
The crew returns to Earth exactly 50 years after the Apollo 13 astronauts splashed down in the Pacific after an oxygen tank explosion aborted the moon-landing mission.
Morgan wraps up a 272-day mission on his first flight into space. He conducted seven space walks, four of which were to improve and extend the life of the station’s Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, which looks for evidence of dark matter in the universe.
Meir and Skripochka spent 205 days in space, with Meir carrying out the first three all-women spacewalks with her crew-mate Christina Koch, who returned from space in February.
— with AP
Riots in Mea Shearim over virus regulations; girl hit by police grenade
Riots erupted overnight in the hardline ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem, Hebrew-language media reports.
Approximately a hundred people were protesting the ban on communal prayers amid the coronavirus pandemic, hurling rocks, metal rods, eggs and other objects at police forces who came to disperse the crowd.
מה אומרים? לא אומרים.
מתביישים.
מסוג האנשים שעדיף שלא יתפללו כל השנה. pic.twitter.com/cI2SxIAQMI
— ישי כהן (@ishaycoen) April 16, 2020
Footage shows cops throwing a stun grenade that hit a 10-year-old girl who hadn’t been taking part in the riot, and exploded right next to a stroller with a baby in it.
קשה לראות את התמונות האלה. 3 ילדות הולכות וצוחקות, לפתע הן מוצאות עצמן באמצע שדה קרב, מפוחדות, חסרות אונים. המשטרה צריכה להפסיק להתנהל במרחבים ציבוריים בצורה כזו, זה נכון לרהט וזה נכון למאה שערים. pic.twitter.com/OLV6orKRB4
— Almog Ben-zikri (@almogbenzikri) April 17, 2020
Police say cops arrested ten people.
3 million face masks land in Israel, will be handed to medics, government workers
Three million face masks arrive in Israel from China in coordination with the Foreign Ministry and Israeli diplomatic delegations in China and the United States.
A special El Al flight from Shanghai landed during the night, the Foreign Ministry says in a statement, adding that the project has been funded by a foundation belonging to Russian-Israeli billionaire Yuri Milner.
The masks will be handed to the Magen David Adom ambulance service which will distribute them to hospitals, government ministries and other national bodies that are fully operating right now amid the pandemic.
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen being released from prison
US President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement amid the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the matter tells The Associated Press.
Cohen is currently locked up at FCI Otisville in New York after pleading guilty to numerous charges, including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress. He will remain under quarantine for 14 days before he is released. Federal statistics show 14 inmates and seven staff members at the prison have tested positive for coronavirus.
After he is released, Cohen will serve the remainder of his sentence at home, according to the person, who cannot discuss the matter publicly and speaks to the AP on condition of anonymity.
— AP
China’s Wuhan raises COVID-19 death toll by 1,290, up 50%
China’s coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan abruptly raises its death toll by 50 percent to a total of 3,869, admitting that many cases were “mistakenly reported” or missed entirely.
The adjustment, detailed in a social media posting by the city government, adds 1,290 deaths to the tally in Wuhan, where the global pandemic emerged and which has suffered the vast majority of China’s fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
— AFP
comments