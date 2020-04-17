14 nursing home residents in COVID-19 wards never had the virus

The positive coronavirus test results for 14 nursing home residents who have been in isolated hospital wards were mistaken, Hebrew-language media reports, with second test results returning negative.

The elderly residents of an old-age home in Ashdod had been tested at the Weizmann Institute, and the Health Ministry is trying to find out where the error occurred.

The incident has cast a doubt on test results for residents of other nursing homes, which are now reexamining the results and demanding a second test.

It wasn’t immediately clear what will be done with the patients confirmed not to have COVID-19, nine of whom have been hospitalized at Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod and the rest at Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon and Kaplan hospital in Rehovot.

They have been in special quarantined wards for coronavirus patients alongside confirmed carriers.