15-year-old Palestinian shot dead in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops

A Palestinian teen has died after being shot during clashes with Israeli security forces near Nablus.

The 15-year-old was shot in the head in the riots where 16 other Palestinians were reported wounded. The riots, which included hundreds of people, came in response to a group of Israelis visiting an ancient fortress in the region.

The Israel Defense Forces says protesters hurled rocks at troops and burned tires and added it will investigate the reports of Palestinian casualties.