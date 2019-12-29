Live Now
home page
Several people have been injured in a stabbing at a synagogue in the New York suburb of Monsey, according to multiple reports from the scene.
The Times of Israel is liveblogging the latest updates.
2 critical, one severe after Monsey stabbing
Authorities say two of the stabbing victims in the Monsey attack are in critical condition, with another victim’s injuries described as “severe.”
15 people said injured, to varying degrees, in Monsey stabbing
Fifteen people have been injured in the stabbing attack outside of a synagogue in Monsey, according to latest reports from the scene.
They are said to range from critical condition to some already having been discharged from the hospital.
read more:
comments