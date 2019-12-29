2 critical, one severe after Monsey stabbing
Man with machete said to attack Hannukkah celebration; several clips being circulated on social media show ambulances and security personal rushing to the scene

By TOI staff Today, 6:52 am
The scene of a stabbing in the Jewish community of Monsey in New York, December 29, 2019. (Screen capture: Twitter)
Several people have been injured in a stabbing at a synagogue in the New York suburb of Monsey, according to multiple reports from the scene.

The Times of Israel is liveblogging the latest updates.

7:10 am

Authorities say two of the stabbing victims in the Monsey attack are in critical condition, with another victim’s injuries described as “severe.”

6:58 am

15 people said injured, to varying degrees, in Monsey stabbing

Fifteen people have been injured in the stabbing attack outside of a synagogue in Monsey, according to latest reports from the scene.

They are said to range from critical condition to some already having been discharged from the hospital.

