2 Jewish women pledge $122 million toward restoring Notre Dame

Two Jewish women pledge between them $122 million toward the restoration of Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral, which was ravaged in a fire earlier this week.

Lily Safra, a Brazilian Jewish philanthropist, says she will donate $22 million to fund the restoration efforts of the iconic church, Correio 24 Horas reports. And Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, the French billionaire owner of L’Oreal, is pledging another $100 million, according to CBS.

The two women’s donations account for about 17 percent of the $700 million collected so far for the restoration.

Bettencourt Meyers, the world’s richest woman, is married to Jean-Pierre Meyers, a French Jewish businessman descended from a family of rabbis, and has converted to Judaism.

— with JTA