75% of coronavirus cases in Jerusalem are in ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods

According to the report the heaviest rate of infection is in Har Nof where 8 out of every 1,000 people are infected. In the northern Jerusalem Haredi neighborhoods of Sanhedria and Ramat Shlomo 5 out of every 1,000 people are infected.

In nearby Ramot, home to 60,000 people, two quarters of the neighborhood with majority ultra-Orthodox populations also have high infection rates.

Channel 12 also says that there are some 4,000 people infected with the virus in Jerusalem and Bnei Brak who have not yet been evacuated to quarantine hotels.