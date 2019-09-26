Abbas rules out US role as broker in peace talks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls on Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to allow his pre-indictment hearing next week in a series of graft cases to be broadcast live on TV.

“After three years of a flood of biased, partial leaks, the time has come for the public to hear everything. Also my side, in a complete and full manner — without mediators, without censorship or without distortions,” Netanyahu says in a video statement.

Netanyahu points to the live broadcasts of Central Elections Committee meetings and President Reuven Rivlin’s consultations with political parties on who should form Israel’s next government, saying “this is what is needed” for the hearings as well.

“You know transparency allows the truth,” he says, before decrying leaks from the corruption investigations into him and calling for them to be probed.

“Not only do I have nothing to hide — I want everything to be heard,” Netanyahu adds.

Netanyahu doesn’t specify whether he will attend the hearing with Mandelblit, which is set to take place October 2-3. Lawmakers in the 22nd Knesset, who were elected last week in a vote that deepened Israel’s months-long political gridlock, will be sworn in on October 3.

The premier faces charges of fraud and breach of trust in three criminal cases, as well as bribery in one of them. Mandelblit is expected to announce whether he’ll indict Netanyahu not long after the hearing.