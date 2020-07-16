AG says he hasn’t given legal opinion on new restrictions against virus

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit says he hasn’t issued a legal opinion on a series of new measures against the coronavirus that the government is expected to approve this evening, potentially signaling they could face legal obstacles.

In a statement quoted by Hebrew media, Mandelblit says he learned about the proposed restrictions — which include a lockdown over weekends — from the media.

“The legal position on the matter will be formulated and presented before the Government of Israel at the government meeting this evening,” the statement says.