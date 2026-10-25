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AG says no justification for meeting between Netanyahu, police chief over election integrity before Tuesday

By Jeremy Sharon Today, 11:24 am
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Jeremy Sharon is The Times of Israel’s legal affairs and settlements reporter

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R). (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90, Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R). (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90, Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara says there is no justification to allow a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Police Commissioner Danny Levy on election integrity in the days before the election on Tuesday, insisting that the proper conduct of the election is under the authority of the Central Elections Committee and not politicians.

“There is no place whatsoever for involvement by the political leadership or any of the election candidates” in matters related to “the management of the election, preserving public order on election day, and ensuring the integrity of the election,” the attorney general writes to the Central Elections Committee (CEC).

Baharav-Miara is responding to petitions to the CEC asking it to ban Netanyahu from holding a meeting with Levy, to which the premier reportedly summoned the police chief today to discuss election integrity issues.

She adds that she is unaware of any meeting between a prime minister and a police chief s on election integrity in the days before past elections.

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