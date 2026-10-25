Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

Museum documenting Iraq’s once-thriving Jewish community said to open in Baghdad

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 11:40 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

The Shamash Museum dedicated to Iraqi Jewish life, in Baghdad, October 2026 (Screen grabs/social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
The Shamash Museum dedicated to Iraqi Jewish life, in Baghdad, October 2026 (Screen grabs/social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

A museum documenting Iraq’s Jewish community, once large but now all-but disappeared, has opened in Baghdad in recent days, according to reports circulating on social media.

According to the reports, the museum opened in a building that once housed the Shamash School, which served the Jewish community.

Footage shared on social media shows a sign reading “Shamash Museum” at the entrance, as well as Jewish religious artifacts, documents related to the community, and filmed interviews with Iraqi Jews, apparently filmed abroad.

The museum’s opening has not been officially reported by Iraqi media. However, last year, the Iraqi government allowed the restoration of the tomb complex of Rabbi Isaac Gaon, one of the prominent rabbis of Iraqi Jewry.

According to reports, the restoration was funded by Jews of Iraqi descent living abroad.

In the early 20th century, Iraq was home to around 90,000 Jews, who accounted for nearly a quarter of Baghdad’s population.

Due to growing antisemitism and a 1941 pogrom in Baghdad, most of the Jewish population emigrated to Israel with the establishment of the Jewish state.

Today, only an estimated five or six elderly Jews remain in Iraq.

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