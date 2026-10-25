Family eulogizes soldier killed in Friday attack: ‘All words are too small to describe you’

Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman, 23, one of two soldiers killed in an attack in the West Bank on Friday, is buried in Ashkelon.
“We will live our lives with our heads held high because we are Ron’s parents, we are Ron’s family,” says his mother Marina, according to Channel 12 news. “I promise you that we will live a life that you deserve. We will continue to live and love each other, and support each other. I love you very much, forever, your mother.”
His older brother David says: “Ronik, my brother, my best friend, a person I wanted in my life and future. I remember we once sat down and thought about what would happen if one of us fell, what we would want people to say about us. You didn’t want to talk about it. You didn’t have such a thought in your head.”
His older sister Yona says her brother was larger than life.
“Ronchik, I miss you so much, every moment. All words are too small to describe you. You were always there, available, always jumping into every event, you would always immediately answer ‘I’m on my way,'” she says, according to Channel 12. “I tried to call you and you didn’t answer. I waited on the line and I was sure you would answer me, you would take all of us out of this [horror] movie.”
The second soldier killed, Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem, 20, from Hod Hasharon, will be buried later today.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Help us report truthfully on social media
Support our work
Support our work
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel