Family eulogizes soldier killed in Friday attack: ‘All words are too small to describe you’

Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman, 23, one of two soldiers killed in an attack in the West Bank on Friday, is buried in Ashkelon.

“We will live our lives with our heads held high because we are Ron’s parents, we are Ron’s family,” says his mother Marina, according to Channel 12 news. “I promise you that we will live a life that you deserve. We will continue to live and love each other, and support each other. I love you very much, forever, your mother.”

His older brother David says: “Ronik, my brother, my best friend, a person I wanted in my life and future. I remember we once sat down and thought about what would happen if one of us fell, what we would want people to say about us. You didn’t want to talk about it. You didn’t have such a thought in your head.”

His older sister Yona says her brother was larger than life.

“Ronchik, I miss you so much, every moment. All words are too small to describe you. You were always there, available, always jumping into every event, you would always immediately answer ‘I’m on my way,'” she says, according to Channel 12. “I tried to call you and you didn’t answer. I waited on the line and I was sure you would answer me, you would take all of us out of this [horror] movie.”

The second soldier killed, Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem, 20, from Hod Hasharon, will be buried later today.