Riyadh reopens its international airport as attacks by Iran-backed Houthis persist

The King Khalid International Airport says it has opened terminals 1 and 2 for domestic and international flights.

The airport announcement comes as the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen continue to fire drones and missiles toward the Saudi capital.

Saudi military spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki says the Saudis intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and a drone fired by the Houthis today.

In early October, Houthi strikes hit a complex housing two other terminals, killing 17 people and wounding over 330.

Last week, the Riyadh airport opened to limited domestic flights.