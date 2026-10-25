Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

Riyadh reopens its international airport as attacks by Iran-backed Houthis persist

By AP Today, 11:56 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The King Khalid International Airport says it has opened terminals 1 and 2 for domestic and international flights.

The airport announcement comes as the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen continue to fire drones and missiles toward the Saudi capital.

Saudi military spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki says the Saudis intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and a drone fired by the Houthis today.

In early October, Houthi strikes hit a complex housing two other terminals, killing 17 people and wounding over 330.

Last week, the Riyadh airport opened to limited domestic flights.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.