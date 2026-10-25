Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026
Riyadh reopens its international airport as attacks by Iran-backed Houthis persist
The King Khalid International Airport says it has opened terminals 1 and 2 for domestic and international flights.
The airport announcement comes as the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen continue to fire drones and missiles toward the Saudi capital.
Saudi military spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki says the Saudis intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and a drone fired by the Houthis today.
In early October, Houthi strikes hit a complex housing two other terminals, killing 17 people and wounding over 330.
Last week, the Riyadh airport opened to limited domestic flights.
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