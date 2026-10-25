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Iran’s parliament speaker calls for cutting gas consumption by 10% as winter nears

By AFP Today, 12:36 pm
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Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf calls for a campaign to cut gas consumption by at least 10 percent, with officials anticipating shortages as winter approaches.

While a major producer, Iran has long suffered shortages of natural gas, essential for powering heating systems, which have been exacerbated by war with the United States and Israel that began in February.

During the most intense phase of the fighting, which lasted nearly 40 days, the two countries struck key Iranian infrastructure including natural gas refineries, according to Tehran.

Winter in Iran often sees temperatures drop below freezing, especially in the country’s north.

“To get through the approaching winter, a nationwide effort is essential… to reduce gas consumption by at least 10 percent,” says Ghalibaf in a video carried by Iranian media.

“Anyone who saves gas, regardless of the amount, will immediately receive the corresponding proceeds in their bank account, allowing everyone to see the tangible impact of those savings on their household budget.”

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