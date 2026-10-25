Sara Netanyahu scrubs bathroom reference from Instagram tribute to husband after backlash

Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, raised eyebrows with an Instagram post on Thursday night in which she declared that she knows her husband “better than anyone,” including when he is in the bathroom.

“Even when he’s in the bathroom and the security guards are running after him and I’m left alone with my coffee, I know that everything he does, he does for us. For our children, for the people of Israel. And I’m not afraid to say it out loud,” she wrote.

Some critics took to the post’s comment section to poke fun at the suggestion that Netanyahu’s security guards follow him into the bathroom, while others joked that the phrasing implied the premier was “shitting on” his constituents.

Following the online backlash over the unusual phrasing, Sara edited the post to remove the bathroom reference, instead saying that she sees “firsthand the heavy responsibility he carries.”