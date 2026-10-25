Sohlberg rejects petition against Netanyahu-police chief meeting, but warns against election interference

Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg rejects a petition seeking to block a planned meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Police Commissioner Danny Levy over concerns of potential election interference, but stresses that neither politician has the authority to direct police operations relating to Tuesday’s election.

Sohlberg says there is insufficient evidence to establish that the meeting itself would constitute interference in the election, but warns that political officials must not overstep their authority.

“The prime minister, and certainly the national security minister, are permitted to meet with the police commissioner on general matters of maintaining public order and to ask him to present the police’s preparations,” Sohlberg writes in his ruling. “However, the authority to instruct him regarding election integrity, preparations for the elections and the activities of the Israel Police in this regard does not rest with them.”

“The integrity of the elections, their management and their conduct fall under the authority of the Central Elections Committee and its chairman,” he continues, adding that he expects “all parties to take particular care not to exceed their authority in matters relating to the elections.”

Sohlberg adds that he and the acting director-general of the Central Elections Committee are scheduled to meet with Levy this evening to discuss police preparations for the election, during which “decisions and instructions will be issued as necessary.”

The ruling follows a petition by Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party to cancel the meeting over concerns that it constituted election interference, allegations Likud denied.