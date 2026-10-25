Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

Sohlberg rejects petition against Netanyahu-police chief meeting, but warns against election interference

By Ariela Karmel Today, 11:29 am
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Chairman of the Central Elections Committee and Supreme Court Deputy President Noam Sohlberg arrives for a CEC hearing at the Knesset in Jerusalem on September 23, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Chairman of the Central Elections Committee and Supreme Court Deputy President Noam Sohlberg arrives for a CEC hearing at the Knesset in Jerusalem on September 23, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg rejects a petition seeking to block a planned meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Police Commissioner Danny Levy over concerns of potential election interference, but stresses that neither politician has the authority to direct police operations relating to Tuesday’s election.

Sohlberg says there is insufficient evidence to establish that the meeting itself would constitute interference in the election, but warns that political officials must not overstep their authority.

“The prime minister, and certainly the national security minister, are permitted to meet with the police commissioner on general matters of maintaining public order and to ask him to present the police’s preparations,” Sohlberg writes in his ruling. “However, the authority to instruct him regarding election integrity, preparations for the elections and the activities of the Israel Police in this regard does not rest with them.”

“The integrity of the elections, their management and their conduct fall under the authority of the Central Elections Committee and its chairman,” he continues, adding that he expects “all parties to take particular care not to exceed their authority in matters relating to the elections.”

Sohlberg adds that he and the acting director-general of the Central Elections Committee are scheduled to meet with Levy this evening to discuss police preparations for the election, during which “decisions and instructions will be issued as necessary.”

The ruling follows a petition by Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party to cancel the meeting over concerns that it constituted election interference, allegations Likud denied.

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