AG, state prosecutor accuse justice minister of misleading public on PM’s probes

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan accuse Justice Minister Amir Ohana of misleading the public through slanted and distorted claims against the justice system.

During his Knesset speech Ohana said the system was acting with malicious intent, “protecting criminals” and allowing “decay to take over.”

Mandelblit and Nitzan say they “reject outright” Ohana’s claims, which they characterize as “severe” and “distorting reality.”

They say such statements are the latest in “a string of slanted and partial reports in recent days which are misleading to the public.”

They vow to continue their work on the prime minister’s criminal probes in an orderly manner.