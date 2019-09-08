AG’s associates say PM seeking to delegitimize him ahead of hearing — report

Channel 12 news quotes unnamed associates of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit who say the bid to pass the so-called camera bill, and the attacks on the attorney general tied to it, are part of a larger attempt to delegitimize the attorney general as he prepares to possibly indict Netanyahu in three criminal cases.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is intentionally directing the fire and [seeking] conflict with the attorney general to establish his claims [against Mandelblit] ahead of the hearing [in Netanyahu’s cases] and discussions of an immunity law,” the associates say.

“They will claim Mandelblit is once again acting against Netanyahu and working to bring him down through any means.”

They add: “It’s obvious the prime minister is trying to push him into a corner. There is not for a second any thought of giving in.”

And they stress: “If someone is dreaming of the attorney general resigning, that’s not going to happen.”