Alitalia said set to resume Israel flights on June 1

A 21-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank who was arrested by Israel and brought to a Jerusalem jail on Wednesday has been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

He has been transferred to a quarantined ward in the detention facility, the Israel Prison Service says.

It adds that the detainee has been alone in his cell for two days and that officials are checking who he came into contact with during his arrest and arrival at the facility.

Staff who were in contact with him will be quarantined.