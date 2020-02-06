Alleged Israeli strikes kill 23 Syrian, Iranian, Tehran-backed fighters: monitor

Alleged Israeli airstrikes near Damascus and in the south of Syria have killed 23 Syrian and non-Syrian fighters aligned with President Bashar Assad’s regime, a Britain-based war monitor says.

The new toll for the predawn strikes includes three Iranians and seven Tehran-backed foreign fighters near Kisweh south of the capital, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.

Eight Syrian air defense forces lost their lives west of the capital, while five Syrian members of pro-Iran group were killed in the southern province of Daraa, it says.

— AFP