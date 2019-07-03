Amid protests, police chief says further violence won’t be tolerated

The final of the Palestine Cup is postponed after Israel denies Gaza-based players permits to travel, the Palestinian Football Association says today.

The second leg of the final between Balata FC and Khadamat Rafah, the winners of the West Bank and Gaza leagues respectively, was due to take place today, PFA vice president Susan Shalabi tells AFP.

Gaza-based team Khadamat Rafah requested travel permits to the West Bank for 35 people, but Israel granted just four, three of them to club officials, Shalabi says.

“The Israelis are very adamant in their refusal,” she adds, saying Israeli officials cited security concerns they did not specify.

A Khadamat Rafah official tells AFP the club is still waiting for final decisions and is hopeful it will secure more permits in the coming days.

“We are ready at any moment. If we got the permits now, in 30 minutes we will be there,” Hodaifa Lafi tells AFP. “The game has to go ahead.”

There is no immediate comment from COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry body responsible for Palestinian civil affairs.

The first leg, played on Sunday in Gaza, ended 1-1.

— AFP