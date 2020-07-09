Another 1.3 million workers file for US jobless benefits

Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the call-up of an additional 2,000 reservists for the rest of the month to assist in the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, his office says.

This is in addition to the 750 reservists that Gantz has already cleared to be called up.

The decision is made in light of a growing number of fresh coronavirus cases in the country, following a meeting with the IDF top brass, including the head of the IDF Home Front Command Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin and IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who is leading the military’s coronavirus response effort.

Gantz’s office says the additional reservists will be deployed to areas most affected by the pandemic, assist in the Military Intelligence coronavirus information center, staff quarantine coronavirus recovery hotels, work with local governments and serve in the IDF Home Front Command’s headquarters.

In some cases, these reservists will be called up for only a few days, depending on how many new coronavirus cases there are.