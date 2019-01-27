Arab activist allegedly beaten by police officer at rally announces Knesset run
PM downplays report on threat posed to world Jewry by far-right

Despite ministry findings that radical right has replaced Islamic extremism as main menace for Diaspora, Netanyahu says it’s ‘nothing new,’ contrary to dangers of far-left

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:07 pm

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on July 19, 2018 (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

4:16 pm

Foundation of rig for Leviathan gas field arrives in Israel

Israel’s Delek Drilling and its US partner, Noble Energy, says the foundation of their rig for the Leviathan gas field has arrived, in the first stage of an ambitious project they say will wean Israel off coal and revolutionize its economy by turning it into an energy exporter.

The foundation, known as the platform jacket, is being placed around 10 kilometers (6 miles) off Israel’s Mediterranean coast. It arrived on a 180-meter (590-foot) long barge that sailed for a month from Texas across the Atlantic Ocean. The platform’s jacket, which took 18 months to build, is nearly 100 meters (330 feet) high and weighs 15,500 tons.

The topside of the platform is expected to arrive in the coming months and natural gas from the field is supposed to pump into Israel and its neighboring countries by the end of the year. Israel already has export deals signed with Jordan and Egypt, and it aims to build a pipeline with Greece and Cyprus to carry the gas to Europe.

— AP

4:15 pm

Syria air defenses target suspected drones over Russia base

Syria state media is reporting that the country’s air defense systems have destroyed three “hostile” targets in the country’s coastal region over a Russian air base.

The Britain-based monitoring Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says explosions heard earlier today resulted from the air defense systems intercepting suspected attacking drones, which had previously targeted the Russian air base in Latakia province.

Militants in nearby Idlib province last launched an armed drone toward the base in November violating a ceasefire in place two months earlier.

But the Russian-Turkey sponsored ceasefire has in recent days has seen increasing violations after radical al-Qaeda-linked militants pushed out other armed groups, effectively seizing control of the area home to nearly 3 million civilians. Russia complained last week al-Qaeda-linked group’s hold increasingly threatened its air base.

— AP

4:10 pm

Rivlins and Ramons welcome bereaved families of Columbia Space Shuttle crew

President Reuven Rivlin, his wife Nechama and the family of the late Ilan and Rona Ramon welcome the bereaved families of Columbia Space Shuttle crew, who are in Israel at the invitation of Rona Ramon, who passed away last month.

“This house is your home, and I hope that every time you visit, you will feel like you have come home,” Rivlin says during a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

“Every Israeli knows where they were 16 years ago when they heard the terrible news. The stories of the brave astronauts on the space shuttle have become part of the story of the State of Israel.”

3:49 pm

Bahraini FM goes after Hezbollah’s Nasrallah in latest tweet storm

Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa lambastes  Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a tweet, saying “The peace, prosperity, international status and civilization of Lebanon does not concern the terrorist Nasrallah.”

“Iranian money and weapons and praising the [Iranian supreme leader] concern him,” he adds in a reference to the interview Nasrallah gave yesterday in which he declared that the terror group was as strong as ever.

with Adam Rasgon

3:47 pm

Malaysia stands by decision to bar Israeli athletes after being stripped of world para swim event

After his country was stripped of its right to host the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships for threatening to refuse to allow Israeli athletes to participate, Malaysia’s youth and sports minister stands by the policy.

If hosting an international sports event was more important than the country’s support for the Palestinian cause, “(it) means Malaysia has truly loss its moral compass,” says Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

“Malaysia stands firm with our decision on the ground of humanity and compassion for the Palestinian plight. We will not compromise,” the minister adds.

— AFP

3:40 pm

IDF delegation takes off for Brazil to search for missing in dam collapse

A delegation of some 130 Israeli conscripted and reservist soldiers has taken off for Brazil to assist the South American country in the search for the hundreds still missing after a dam collapsed two days ago, killing dozens and with scores more feared dead.

In addition to Israeli military search-and-rescue specialists and medical officers, who made up the most of the delegation, members of the Israeli Navy’s Yaltam scuba unit were also brought in to assist in the efforts as the military expected a significant number of underwater missions in the flooded region, army spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus says.

3:29 pm

Israel lauds Greek lawmakers’ ratification of Macedonia name change

The Foreign Ministry releases a statement congratulating Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Greek President Alexis Tsipras after lawmakers in Athens ratified a landmark name change deal with neighboring Macedonia.

The agreement “will advance peace and stability in the Balkans,” the Foreign Ministry says.

Early this month, Macedonia’s parliament backed a constitutional revision to change the country’s name to the Republic of North Macedonia. But for the deal to go through, the change had to also be approved by Greek MPs.

 

3:29 pm

Germany earmarks funds for Russian siege survivors

Berlin and Moscow announce that Germany has provided 12 million euros to help Russian World War II veterans and siege survivors but Moscow said it was not enough.

The announcement comes as Russia marked the 75th anniversary of the end of a World War II siege of Leningrad that claimed more than 800,000 lives.

The initiative was billed as a “voluntary humanitarian gesture towards the surviving victims of the blockade.”

Saint Petersburg, formerly known as Leningrad, is home to around 86,000 siege survivors.

“We, foreign ministers of Germany and Russia, welcome the decision of the German government to provide 12 million euros ($13.7 million) for the modernization of a hospital for war veterans and the establishment of a German-Russian meeting center,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov says.

“We are confident that this voluntary action will improve the quality of life of the surviving victims of the siege and serve in the historical reconciliation of the people of both countries as a basis for our bilateral relations in the future,” the ministers says.

— AFP

3:22 pm

Arab activist allegedly beaten by police officer at rally announces Knesset run

Rights campaigner Jafar Farah, an Arab Israeli who accused a police officer of beating him and breaking his knee after his arrest at a Gaza solidarity rally in Haifa last year, announces that he will be running in April’s Knesset elections.

Farah will run for a spot on the slate of Hadash, a socialist Jewish-Arab party that made up part of the Joint List in the Knesset.

2:45 pm

Cabinet approves export of medicinal marijuana products

The cabinet has approved the export of medicinal marijuana products in a decision that is expected to open new markets for Israeli manufacturers and lead to increased investment in research, agriculture and production.

2:29 pm

PM downplays government report’s conclusion on threat far-right poses to Diaspora Jews

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu downplays a new report from the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, which highlights the growing threat the far-right poses to Jews around the world.

“In contrast to previous years, when Islamist anti-Semitism was the main and most dangerous threat to Jewish communities, in 2018 there has been a turnaround and now anti-Semitic incidents emanating from the far-right are the main and most dangerous threat to Jewish communities, especially in the United States and Europe,” the report states.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting during which the findings were announced, Netanyahu asserts that “anti-Semitism on the right is not anything new.”

“What’s new in Europe is this merging of Islamist anti-Semitism with the extreme left, as we’re seeing in Britain and Ireland,” he claims.

2:10 pm

UN envoy Mladenov condemns ‘settler violence’

The UN’s Mideast envoy is calling the death of a Palestinian in West Bank clashes with Israeli settlers “shocking and unacceptable.”

Nikolay Mladenov calls on Israel to “put an end to settler violence and bring those responsible to justice.”

Hamdi Naasan, 38, was killed Saturday near the village of al-Mughayyir, close to Ramallah. The Palestinians say settlers shot him. The settlers say a Jewish man was stabbed by Palestinians and they fired in the air while chasing away the attackers.

Israeli police and military have launched investigations.

— AP

2:10 pm

Baghdad to summon Turkey envoy over death of Kurdish protester

Iraq says it will summon the Turkish ambassador over the death of a Kurdish protester after Turkish troops opened fire on demonstrators in the country’s northwest.

On Saturday night, Kurdish protesters stormed a Turkish army position in the Shiladzeh region of northwestern Iraq to protest the deaths of four civilians they said were killed last week in Turkish bombardment.

Witnesses says Turkish troops opened fire on the demonstrators, causing casualties and damage.

Iraq’s foreign ministry has denounced the incident, saying one person was killed and several others wounded when Turkish forces “opened fire on citizens in the Shiladzeh area.”

“The foreign ministry will summon the Turkish ambassador to hand a protest note about the incident and demand that it not be repeated,” it adds.

Turkish forces are deployed in Iraq’s northern autonomous Kurdish region and often carry out raids and airstrikes against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), seen as a “terrorist” group by Ankara.

— AFP

2:08 pm

PM says Nasrallah has ‘good reason’ to fear full force of Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismisses Hezbollah’s chief as being in a state of turmoil in the wake of Israel’s success in identifying and destroying a series of cross-border attack tunnels from Lebanon, and says the terror group is struggling financially in the wake of sanctions imposed on its sponsor Iran.

“Yesterday (Hassan) Nasrallah broke his silence. He is in a state of turmoil for three reasons: Firstly, due to our tremendous success in Operation Northern Shield. He and his men invested tremendous effort in the surprise weapon of the penetrating tunnels, including digging them — contrary to what he said — in recent years and in recent months. Within six weeks we completely deprived him of this weapon,” the prime minister says.

