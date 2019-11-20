Arab League calls urgent meeting to discuss US policy shift on Israeli settlements

The Arab League will convene an emergency meeting of foreign ministers next week to discuss the shift in US policy regarding Israeli settlements in the West Bank, according to a report in Egyptian state media.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington was softening its position on Israeli settlements and repudiating a 1978 State Department legal opinion that held that they were “inconsistent with international law.”

The US move angered Palestinians and was rebuked by many other countries as well as the United Nations.