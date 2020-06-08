Argentina adopts IHRA definition of anti-Semitism

Argentina says it has ratified the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism, which considers some anti-Israel language as anti-Jewish.

The decision Monday comes days after Argentina’s new ambassador Sergio Daniel Urribarri arrived in Israel.

In a statement, the government says the decision “represents a new chapter in the history of Argentina’s commitment in the global fight against antisemitism.”

“The aim of the decision to adopt IHRA’s working definition of antisemitism is to continue developing Holocaust remembrance as an official Argentine State policy”, Urribarri says in the statement. “our minister of foreign affairs made it clear in his resolution that its goal is to contribute to the fight against antisemitism in all its forms, collaborate in the building of a culture where hostility and violence have no place, and promote education for pluralism, as well as to encourage the remembrance and research of the Holocaust.”