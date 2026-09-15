Army chiefs of Israel, US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar other Arab states met to discuss Iran war — report

The military chiefs of Israel, the US, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt held a meeting in Germany last week about the war with Iran and regional tensions, two Israeli officials tell the Axios news site.

The private meeting at a secluded ski resort, organized by US CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper and confirmed by CENTCOM to Axios, was the first such gathering since the US and Israel launched their joint campaign against Iran in February, according to the report. The officials have previously held similar meetings, according to the report.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir briefed his counterparts on “IDF operations on various fronts” during the meeting, the report says.

During the sit-down, Cooper reportedly told his counterparts that the US military would not withdraw its forces from the region despite Iranian attacks on American bases, and briefed them on US plans for expanding maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has tried to obstruct.

In a statement to Axios confirming the meeting, CENTCOM says it “hosted senior military leaders from eight nations during a scheduled conference in Germany. The leaders discussed opportunities for enhancing security cooperation in the Middle East.”

A source familiar with the matter also tells Axios that Israel and Saudi Arabia, with CENTCOM assistance, are discussing ways Jerusalem could assist Riyadh in confronting Houthi advances toward the Bab el-Mandeb Strait amid renewed conflict between the two, and attacks by the Iran-backed group on the kingdom, adding it is unlikely Israel will take any offensive actions.

Earlier today, Israel Hayom reported that CENTCOM had been overseeing contacts between the two countries over the Houthi attacks.

The IDF declined a request for comment on the Germany meeting from The Times of Israel.