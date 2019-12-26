As rain showers most of country, northern tip enjoys some snow
As sun plays peek-a-boo, pace picks up at polling stations for Likud leader race

Netanyahu and challenger Gideon Sa’ar cast votes with their wives, call on supporters to weather storm and turn out; 15.2% of eligible voters participate so far

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:18 pm 0 Edit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and his wife Sara after casting votes at a polling station in Jerusalem during the Likud leadership primary on December 26, 2019. (Courtesy)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.

3:14 pm

Voter turnout in Likud leadership race climbs to 18.5%

As of 3 p.m., 18.5% of 116,048 eligible voters have cast votes in the leadership primary, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesman says.

This is a three percentage point bump from an hour ago.

3:13 pm

As rain showers most of country, northern tip enjoys some snow

The Hermon Ski Resort reports that snow between 25 and 45 centimeters high has blanketed its grounds.

2:50 pm

Iraqi protesters torch buildings, block roads over PM pick

Iraqi anti-government protesters block roads and bridges in Baghdad and the country’s south after torching several buildings overnight.

The demonstrators oppose the entire political class and have vented their anger against leaders who are negotiating to nominate an establishment insider as the next prime minister.

“The government is hostage to corrupt parties and sectarian divisions,” says one activist, Sattar Jabbar, 25, in the southern city of Nasiriyah.

Iraq has been rocked by protests since October 1, prompting Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi to resign last month.

— AFP

2:44 pm

Israelis scramble for flu vaccine as deaths from virus mount

Health organizations say they’ve seen a surge of people asking for a flu vaccine in the wake of four deaths within the past week and dozens of others who have recently been hospitalized with serious illness from the virus.

Eleven people have died since the beginning of the 2018-2019 flu season and 98 are hospitals in serious condition, according to Health Ministry figures.

The country’s three largest health organizations all report a jump in the number of people seeking a vaccine. The Clalit Health Services says some 18,000 people were vaccinated just on Wednesday, adding to the 900,000 who have already been vaccinated.

Maccabi Health Services reports that daily figures for vaccinations had jumped from around 2,200 to 10,000. Meuhedet said that 6,000 people were vaccinated Wednesday compared to average of just 1,600 on proceeding days.

Vaccine figures for November and December were lower than previous years, the report said, until the sudden rally.

2:21 pm

One-time Netanyahu challenger quips about re-entering ring

Former Likud minister and one-time Netanyahu rival Silvan Shalom arrives to vote in the Likud leadership primary at the Central polling station in Tel Aviv.

“Where have you been? You are missing from the party. Maybe next time?” one Likud member asks him.

“Who knows?” he says in reply.

— Raoul Wootliff

Former Likud minister Silvan Shalom arrives at a Tel Aviv polling station during the Likud leadership primary on December 26, 2019. (Raoul Wootliff/Times of Israel)
2:20 pm

Pace picks up at Tel Aviv stations for Likud primary after hours of quiet due to rain

After a quiet few hours as rain lashed much of central Israel, the pace has started to pick up at the central Tel Aviv polling station with a queue of some Likud members waiting to vote at the 10 ballot boxes inside.

“You see the enthusiasm here. This is what we have seen in the primary period and this is what we will see in the election,” Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis, at the polling station to vote, tells The Times of Israel.

— Raoul Wootliff

A Tel Aviv polling station during the Likud leadership primary on December 26, 2019. (Raoul Wootliff/Times of Israel)
2:20 pm

Casting Likud primary vote, PM says his spirit stronger than inclement weather

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu vote in the Likud leadership primary in which he is facing off against challenger Gidon Sa’ar.

“There is rain and wind but our spirit is stronger, so go out and vote for me. We are calling in everyone to vote for us. Take a raincoat but go and vote,” he says in a video posted on his social media accounts after voting in Jerusalem.

Amid the storm enveloping much of Israel, polls will be kept open until 11 p.m. Results are expected to trickle in from around 1 a.m.

— Raoul Wootliff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) casts a vote with his wife Sara at a polling station in Jerusalem during the Likud leadership primary on December 26, 2019. (Courtesy)

 

2:19 pm

Voter turnout in Likud leadership race stands at 15.2%

As of 2 p.m., 15.2% of 116,048 eligible voters have cast votes in the leadership primary, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesman says.

The busiest polling stations are reported in major cities, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa, Rishon Lezion and Ashdod.

