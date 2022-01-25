As serious COVID cases rise, hospital ICUs said nearing ‘edge of capabilities’

As serious COVID cases continue rising — reaching 856 — immense strain is reported on Israel’s hospitals and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz says “we’re reaching the edge of the capabilities of intensive care units.”

According to Channel 12 news, Kaplan Medical Center near Rehovot was earlier this week forced to close its emergency room for a few hours because the hospital was overwhelmed.

Some patients are reportedly being transferred to other hospitals due to the overload.

In general, hospitals are experiencing huge pressure, with limited beds, as some 10,000 medical personnel nationwide are not working because they have COVID or are otherwise quarantined, the report says.