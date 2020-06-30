As Tehran hospital burns, Israeli channel sees tie-in for TV show

The Shin Bet security service accuses an Arab Israeli woman living in Lebanon of working to recruit Israeli citizens as operatives for the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group.

According to the Shin Bet, Beirut Hamoud sought to enlist two female residents of the northern town of Majd al-Krum, where she is originally from.

Hamoud, a journalist at the Hezbollah-linked Al-Akhbar newspaper, reached out to the two woman and met with them in Turkey in December, after which the Shin Bet questioned them on suspicion that Hamoud and her Lebanese husband Bilal Bizari tried to recruit them to Hezbollah, the security agency says.

“During the investigation the contact between the two and Beirut was confirmed, as well as information about the meeting in Turkey and the way in which Hezbollah worked through Beirut and her husband to enlist additional Israelis for Hezbollah operations,” a Shin Bet statement says.

The two Majd al-Krum residents were arrested on May 2 and have since been released under conditions.

The Shin Bet also says one of its agents called Hamoud’s husband to warn Israel was on to them and to cease their efforts to recruit Israelis citizens for Hezbollah.

— Alex Fulbright