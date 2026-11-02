Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

Asked how a government can be formed without Haredi or Arab parties, Liberman says maybe Likud MKs will defect

By Ariela Karmel Today, 2:08 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman speaks at a faction meeting in the Knesset on January 5, 2026. (Sam Sokol/Times of Israel)
Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman speaks at a faction meeting in the Knesset on January 5, 2026. (Sam Sokol/Times of Israel)

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman deflects when asked how he believes the opposition could form a government without relying on support from Arab or Haredi parties, which he has rejected.

“Maybe we’ll get defectors from Likud,” he says at a press briefing. “We’ll wait, we have patience. We need to take command of the Knesset. It’s critical to first replace the speaker.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.