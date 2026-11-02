Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026
Asked how a government can be formed without Haredi or Arab parties, Liberman says maybe Likud MKs will defect
Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman deflects when asked how he believes the opposition could form a government without relying on support from Arab or Haredi parties, which he has rejected.
“Maybe we’ll get defectors from Likud,” he says at a press briefing. “We’ll wait, we have patience. We need to take command of the Knesset. It’s critical to first replace the speaker.”
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Court accepts police appeal against release of one of the Ra’am vote-buying suspects, extends remand by 2 days
- 600 victims, survivors of Oct. 7 ask opposition to form government as soon as possible
- Liberman continues to rule out minority government reliant on Arab parties: ‘Will survive less than a year’
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