Asked how a government can be formed without Haredi or Arab parties, Liberman says maybe Likud MKs will defect

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman deflects when asked how he believes the opposition could form a government without relying on support from Arab or Haredi parties, which he has rejected.

“Maybe we’ll get defectors from Likud,” he says at a press briefing. “We’ll wait, we have patience. We need to take command of the Knesset. It’s critical to first replace the speaker.”