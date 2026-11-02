Security forces clash with settlers during evacuation of illegal outpost in West Bank

Israeli security forces clash with settlers during the evacuation of an illegal outpost in the West Bank, according to activists and footage.

This morning, dozens of Border Police officers and Civil Administration personnel arrived at the Givat Ora Yisrael outpost, next to the settlement of Rehelim, to demolish it.

Settlement activists say that dozens of Israeli residents of the area protested at major junctions, causing traffic jams.

Meanwhile, footage shows an excavator demolishing a house at the outpost while settlers are holed up on the roof, and a car being destroyed by a backhoe.

Other images show fires set in the area, apparently by the settlers.

There is no immediate comment from the Border Police or Civil Administration on the evacuation.

כוחות גדולים של מג"ב הורסים את גבעת עורה ישראל בשומרון בה מתגוררות שתי משפחות. התושבים מדווחים על אלימות קשה, הרס בית כשתושבים על הגג, והריסת רכבים באמצעות מחפרון pic.twitter.com/6qrHQE6u6F — אלחנן גרונר (@elchanangr) November 2, 2026

Givat Ora Yisrael has been evacuated by Israeli authorities in the past.

Over 200 illegal settlement outposts have been established in the West Bank during the four-year term of the outgoing government, many of which have reportedly been set up with the coordination of settlement municipal authorities, the IDF, and other state agencies.

A small percentage of outposts are set up without such coordination, and it is these outposts that are often the target of enforcement by the Civil Administration, an agency within the Defense Ministry controlled by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the architect of the government’s massive expansion of the settlement enterprise.