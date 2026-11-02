Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

Security forces clash with settlers during evacuation of illegal outpost in West Bank

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 2:28 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Settlers on the roof of a structure during an evacuation by security forces at the Givat Ora Yisrael outpost near the settlement of Rehelim in the West Bank, November 2, 2026. (Flash90)
Settlers on the roof of a structure during an evacuation by security forces at the Givat Ora Yisrael outpost near the settlement of Rehelim in the West Bank, November 2, 2026. (Flash90)

Israeli security forces clash with settlers during the evacuation of an illegal outpost in the West Bank, according to activists and footage.

This morning, dozens of Border Police officers and Civil Administration personnel arrived at the Givat Ora Yisrael outpost, next to the settlement of Rehelim, to demolish it.

Settlement activists say that dozens of Israeli residents of the area protested at major junctions, causing traffic jams.

Meanwhile, footage shows an excavator demolishing a house at the outpost while settlers are holed up on the roof, and a car being destroyed by a backhoe.

Other images show fires set in the area, apparently by the settlers.

There is no immediate comment from the Border Police or Civil Administration on the evacuation.

Givat Ora Yisrael has been evacuated by Israeli authorities in the past.

Over 200 illegal settlement outposts have been established in the West Bank during the four-year term of the outgoing government, many of which have reportedly been set up with the coordination of settlement municipal authorities, the IDF, and other state agencies.

A small percentage of outposts are set up without such coordination, and it is these outposts that are often the target of enforcement by the Civil Administration, an agency within the Defense Ministry controlled by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the architect of the government’s massive expansion of the settlement enterprise.

Border Police officers evacuate the Givat Ora Yisrael outpost near the settlement of Rehelim in the West Bank, November 2, 2026. (Flash90)

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.