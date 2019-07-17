At Barak party launch, Rabin’s granddaughter says hope is possible

Ehud Barak, speaking at the launch event for his Israel Democratic Party, calls a Daily Mail article highlighting his ties to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein a “fake and despicable blood libel.”

Barak, who recently returned to politics ahead of the September 17 elections as a fierce Netanyahu critic, has been the subject of reports highlighting his business ties with Epstein, who has been charged with sex trafficking of minors in the United States.

Earlier today, Barak threatened to sue the British tabloid after it published pictures of him entering Epstein’s New York residence in January 2016, on the same day several young women tied to the financier also came by.

“For over 20 years, anyone who has stood against Netanyahu has been dragged through the mud and turned into a traitor,” Barak says, pointing the finger at the prime minister for “spreading lies.”

“Former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin was incited against, with Netanyahu’s blessing, until his life was taken by three shots,” Barak says. “Those shots are a consequence of the incitement and mudslinging that is spread against anyone today who stands against Netanyahu.”

— Raoul Wootliff