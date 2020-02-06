At least 1 person injured in West Bank shooting — medics

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan praises police officers for acting “quickly, determinedly and professionally” at the scene of the shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Old City, and “eliminating the terrorist.”

“I wish a speedy recovery to the officer who was wounded and to the Golani fighter injured last night in a terror attack,” Erdan says in a tweet, also referring to a car-ramming attack on a group of IDF soldiers in the capital.

“We will not allow the despicable terrorists to erode security in Jerusalem and we will act in any way possible to thwart the plans by the terror groups to escalate tensions in the area.”