Atomic watchdog: Iran’s stockpiles of uranium still growing

In its confidential quarterly report, the UN atomic watchdog also says Iran’s stockpiles of low-enriched uranium are still growing in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched uranium still exceeds the amount allowed by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

It also says Iran continues to enrich uranium up to 4.5%, above the 3.67% allowed.

The agency says as of November 3, Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched uranium was 372.3 kilograms (820.78 pounds) compared to 241.6 kilograms reported on August 19, and past the 202.8 kilogram limit.

Since the US pulled out of the Iran nuclear pact last year and imposed sanctions, Iran has been slowly violating its provisions to pressure other nations to provide more incentives.

— AP