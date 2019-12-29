Austria’s new government vows to combat anti-Semitism, anti-Zionism

The new Austrian government vows to combat anti-Semitism as well as anti-Zionism, reiterating the country’s “historical responsibility” toward the State of Israel.

The coalition agreement old-new Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s People’s Party signed today with the Austrian Greens lists “continuation of Austria’s fight against anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism on a global and European level” as one of the incoming government’s goals.

“Austria has a special historical responsibility as well as a current bond to the State of Israel. We are committed to the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and in particular to its security. Israel’s right to exist must not be questioned,” the documents reads.

“Austria will not support any initiatives and resolutions in international organizations that contradict Austria’s commitment to Israel as laid out above.”

In the coalition agreement, the two parties further vow to support “sustainable peace solutions in the Middle East,” and reiterated Vienna’s support for a two-state solution.

