Bahrain condemns ‘terrorist knife attack’ in New York — without mentioning Jews

The Arab kingdom of Bahrain, which has warmed up to Israel and the West in recent months, is one of the first countries to send condolences over the stabbing spree in the United States at a Monsey rabbi’s home, although it does not mention Jews in the statement.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the terrorist knife attack that took place near New York City in the United States of America, which resulted in the injury of a number of people, wishing them a speedy recovery,” the country’s Foreign Ministry says.

“The ministry stresses the solidarity of the kingdom with the United States of America in the face against terrorism, reiterating the unwavering position of the Kingdom of Bahrain in rejecting violence, extremism and terrorism regardless of its forms and motives.”