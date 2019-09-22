Balad says it opposed recommending Gantz for PM over his ‘Zionist ideology’

Prime Minister Netanyahu reacts to the Joint List of four predominantly Arab parties recommending his rival Benny Gantz of the Blue and White party as its candidate to form the next government.

“Citizens of Israel, this happened just as we warned. The Arab Joint List recommend Benny Gantz for prime minister,” Netanyahu says in a video statement.

“There are two possibilities now: either a minority government will be formed that relies on the those who reject Israel as a Jewish and Democratic state and glorify terrorists that murder our soldiers and citizens. Or a broad national government will be formed,” he continues.

“I know what the answer is and so do you, and therefore I’ll do as much as I can to form a broad national unity government. There is no other solution.”