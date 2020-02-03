Balloon bomb explodes near home in Israel; 8th Gaza balloon of the day

The United States has requested a closed door UN Security Council meeting Thursday for President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, to present the administration’s new Mideast peace plan, diplomatic sources tell AFP.

He intends to set forth the plan that Washington unveiled last week and to listen to the position of the council’s other 14 members, the sources say.

The meeting will take place several days before Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas comes to the United Nations — he is expected on February 11 — to express opposition to the US plan and to demand adherence to international law.