Barak’s lawyers threaten to sue Daily Mail over Epstein article

Former prime minister Ehud Barak’s lawyers are demanding the Daily Mail remove an article linking him to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, or face a lawsuit.

“Your article is embarrassing,” the lawyers wrote in a letter to the Daily Mail according to Hebrew-language news reports. “There are a number of serious accusations and defamatory insinuations that were made against our client that are completely untrue.”

“You attempted to link our client to the Epstein case, claiming that he was somehow involved in his pedophilia network. This is a lie as you know.”

Barak’s attorneys are threatening to sue the British tabloid for libel unless it retracts the story, publishes a clarification and apology.

Yesterday, the Daily Mail published pictures of Barak entering Epstein’s New York residence in 2016, with his face partially hidden by a neck gaiter.

Epstein has previously invested in a start-up headed by Barak.

Barak told the Daily Beast he visited Epstein at his home in 2016 “for lunch or chat” and “never met Epstein in the company of women or young girls.”