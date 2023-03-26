Barkat: I will back the prime minister in a decision to stop the overhaul; we can’t have civil war

Economy Minister Nir Barkat issues a statement that appears to assume Netanyahu will halt the judicial overhaul legislation, and supports him in advance for doing so.

“The State of Israel takes precedence over everything,” Barkat says. “The people of Israel take precedence over everything. I will back the prime minister in a decision to stop and plot a new course.

“The reform is necessary and we will carry it out — but not at the price of civil war.”