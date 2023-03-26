Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Barkat: I will back the prime minister in a decision to stop the overhaul; we can’t have civil war

27 March 2023, 1:25 am Edit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right), and Economy Minister Nir Barkat in the Knesset on February 22, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right), and Economy Minister Nir Barkat in the Knesset on February 22, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Economy Minister Nir Barkat issues a statement that appears to assume Netanyahu will halt the judicial overhaul legislation, and supports him in advance for doing so.

“The State of Israel takes precedence over everything,” Barkat says. “The people of Israel take precedence over everything. I will back the prime minister in a decision to stop and plot a new course.

“The reform is necessary and we will carry it out — but not at the price of civil war.”

