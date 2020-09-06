Belarus police detain dozens of protesters against country’s leader

Mayors of four ultra-Orthodox towns have sent a furious letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which they said they would halt all cooperation on the planned closures in their cities over the decision to enforce new measures.

In the letter, the mayors of Bnei Brak, Elad, Beitar Illit and Immanuel claim Netanyahu “never sought our opinions, to understand the difficulties and try to push realistic initiatives to flatten the sickness curve.

“You were not attentive to us and you did not bother to ask, understand and learn what characterizes a significant cut of the Israeli population.”

They said Netanyahu had “declared closure after closure on Haredi cities. They never brought true change… You’ve turned the Haredi public into Israelis’ public punching bag, without a moment’s though to the suffering of tens of thousands.”

They added that “the entire Haredi public will not forget the wrong being done to it. We will not forget who is the man who time and again signed onto turning us into disease vectors and enemies of the people.”